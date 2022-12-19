It wasn’t easy decision by any means: Chris Woakes on opting out of IPL for Ashes bid

England all-rounder Chris Woakes says it wasn’t an easy call to miss the “financially rewarding” IPL next year but he had to do that to have a best shot at making the Test team for the 2023 Ashes at home.

Woakes might not have attracted a million dollar bid but would have been sought- after at the IPL auction in Kochi later this week.

Woakes, who missed the home Test season with injury, will be instead turning up for Warwickshire in the County Championship.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, by any means. There’s still a part of me that wishes I could go because the IPL is a great tournament and financially it could be very rewarding – but I didn’t want to make the decision solely on finance.

“It’s a tricky scenario: having just won a World Cup, potentially stock could be high. There are obviously some other players who are likely to go big but I could have been next on the list behind them.

“I had conversations with a lot of people and some with franchises as well, who sounded keen, which made it harder to pull out. But having not played any cricket in the English summer last year, it’s a good opportunity for me to set myself up for, hopefully, a really strong summer with England,” Woakes told ESPNcricinfo.

The 33-year-old has played for KKR, RCB and most recently Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Woakes said an honest conversation with ECB managing director Rob Key also contributed to his decision.

“He was very clear that I was still a part of the Test plans but obviously I needed to get myself fit, and get my knee right,” Woakes, who was part of England’s victorious T20 World Cup squad, added.