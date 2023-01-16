scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘It was mutual that we part ways’: Broadcaster Ian Smith on leaving Sky Sports

Smith has announced he has left Sky TV after 23 years with the network. the 65-year-old made it public when he was on his radio show with Senz on Monday morning.

Ian Smith on AIR alongside Sourav Ganguly. (FILE)
'It was mutual that we part ways': Broadcaster Ian Smith on leaving Sky Sports
Veteran Cricket and Rugby commentator Ian Smith has announced he has left Sky TV after 23 years with the network. Smith, 65, made it public when he was on his radio show with Senz on Monday morning that the decision was by “mutual agreement”.

“There’s a purpose and a direction towards Māori and Pacific input and, of course, female sport, like never before. The way of the world as they say. So it was mutual that we part ways,” he said.

Smith, who had been a commentator at Sky for more than 23 years, and was regarded as one of New Zealand’s most insightful and knowledgeable cricket broadcasters, cover covered two of the All Blacks’ World Cup wins, 160-plus All Blacks tests, 20 Super Rugby finals and “countless” NPC and Ranfurly Shield matches.

“Probably close to 750 games in all. What a blast for a kid who grew up playing rugby in Miramar 60 years ago. Did I just say that – 60 years ago?,” Smith was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Being asked to talk into a microphone during rugby matches was something he never imagined would happen: “Some will say that I probably shouldn’t have either, but I did and for me it was an honour and a privilege.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 14:12 IST
