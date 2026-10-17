‘It was incredibly special’: AB de Villiers on RCB’s 2025 IPL win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke their jinx and won their first Indian Premier League title in 2025. They defeated the Punjab Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. AB de Villiers, who contributed immensely to the franchise over the 11 seasons he spent there, said seeing the franchise win the showpiece event was a special moment, and afterwards, he shared a moment with Virat Kohli.

“It was incredibly special. It felt like I was part of the game, to be honest. I was there for both finals. I experienced the energy and atmosphere of the team and the fight they showed out there. I had a very special moment with Virat as well,” he said during a podcast with Prakhar Gupta.