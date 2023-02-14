It was bizarre, to be honest: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine on timing of WPL auctions

New Zealand women’s team captain Sophie Devine cut a frustrated figure after their 65-run loss against South Africa, and said that the timing of the Women’s Premier League auction was bizarre that that caused a distraction.

“I think you’d be living under a rock if you think it wasn’t a distraction. It was bizarre, to be honest. I think the timing of it, obviously not ideal but it is what it is,” she said in the post-match press conference.

New Zealand were bowled out for just 67 while chasing South Africa’s 132 and when asked about if they were still recovering from what happened, Devine said, ” Recovering, mourning. I don’t know what you call it.”

“It’s bloody tough to make it (to the semifinals) now. The way how our run rate is completely out the window, we have to probably score 8000 runs and restrict Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to 20,” she said about the Kiwis’ chance of making it to the semis.

“It’s really hard to lose games of cricket like that. I’d much rather we went down swinging and got bowled out for 12 than not show our true ability and be pumped like that,” she added.

In the match, all-rounder Chloe Tryon was the chief architect of South Africa’s win as she top-scored with a 34-ball 40 to take their total to a competitive 132 for six after a top-order collapse at the Boland Park on Monday.

Tryon (3-0-12-2) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (4-0-10-3) then formed a deadly combination in a sensational display of left-arm spin bowling that choked the chase of White Ferns who were bundled out for 67.

The win also boosted South Africa’s net run rate (1.550) as they jumped to third place behind leaders Sri Lanka and Austrlalia in the Group 1 table. The top-two teams will qualify for the semifinals.

Having endured two losses on the trot, New Zealand remained at the bottom of the table and are potentially out of the last-four race.

South Africa next face Australia on Saturday, before concluding the league round against Bangladesh on February 21.

New Zealand will next take on Bangladesh on Friday, before wrapping up their campaign against Sri Lanka on Sunday.