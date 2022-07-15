scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Former India pacer and bowling coach, Venkatesh Prasad turns Class of 2022 graduate

"Look forward to contributing more in the field of Sports," Prasad said in his social media post.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 15, 2022 6:22:04 pm
Prasad took to Twitter to share news of receiving PG Certificate from the University of London. (Photo: @venkateshprasad/Twitter)

Former India speedster, Venkatesh Prasad was elated as he received a PG Certificate in International Sports Management. The 52-year old took to Twitter to sum up his emotions.

“Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching,” he wrote in his post.

“It was an honour and privilege to receive PG Cert in International Sports Management from the University of London. Look forward to contributing more in the field of Sports.”

The former India player is best known for his fierce confrontation against former Pakistan batter Aamer Sohail during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final. The Pakistan batter had provoked the Indian bowler after he had hit the latter for a boundary past the cover region.  Cut to the next delivery, Prasad uprooted Aamer’s off-stump and gave him a send-off that is revisited by the Indian cricket fans to this day.

Prasad was an integral member of the Indian pace attack at the turn of the century, along with Javagal Srinath. In 161 ODIs, the quick registered 196 scalps, also bagging 96 wickets in 33 Test matches for India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...Premium
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipePremium
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipe
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model

The pacer was appointed as India’s bowling coach after a dismal 2007 ODI World Cup but was unceremoniously sacked along with fielding coach Robin Singh in October 2009.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India hammer England by 10 wickets, Bumrah stars with 6/19
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 15: Latest News