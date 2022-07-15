Former India pacer and bowling coach, Venkatesh Prasad turns Class of 2022 graduate

Former India speedster, Venkatesh Prasad was elated as he received a PG Certificate in International Sports Management. The 52-year old took to Twitter to sum up his emotions.

“Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching,” he wrote in his post.

“It was an honour and privilege to receive PG Cert in International Sports Management from the University of London. Look forward to contributing more in the field of Sports.”

Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching.

It was an honour and privilege to receive PG Cert in International Sports Management from @UoLondon . Look forward to contributing more in the field of Sports. pic.twitter.com/NYkdxQ1QK1 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 15, 2022

The former India player is best known for his fierce confrontation against former Pakistan batter Aamer Sohail during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final. The Pakistan batter had provoked the Indian bowler after he had hit the latter for a boundary past the cover region. Cut to the next delivery, Prasad uprooted Aamer’s off-stump and gave him a send-off that is revisited by the Indian cricket fans to this day.

Prasad was an integral member of the Indian pace attack at the turn of the century, along with Javagal Srinath. In 161 ODIs, the quick registered 196 scalps, also bagging 96 wickets in 33 Test matches for India.

The pacer was appointed as India’s bowling coach after a dismal 2007 ODI World Cup but was unceremoniously sacked along with fielding coach Robin Singh in October 2009.