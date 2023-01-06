It was a dream comeback for Sarfaraz Ahmed after four years: Babar Azam

Sarfaraz Ahmed continued his brilliant form with a scintillating century to help Pakistan eke out a nail-biting draw in the second and final Test against New Zealand on Friday.

35-year-old Sarfaraz struck a well-crafted 118, which drew praise from his skipper Babar Azam.

“Sarfaraz played well and executed our plan. His comeback was brilliant, and it is certainly a dream comeback for him,” said Azam in the post-match press conference.

“We kept backing him, and the way he did when the opportunity came, it’s heartening to see. This will lift his confidence immensely,” he added.

Analyzing his team’s strategy on the final day, Azam said, “The plan was to be careful and assess according to the situation. Sarfaraz, Saud and Salman batted well. We just wanted to keep it simple and see where it takes us, we needed a big partnership, and that’s what we got in the middle order.”

“The game changed a bit after the dismissal of Salman Agha (we decided to pull the shutters down on the chase). As a captain, there have been quite some positives, we need to polish those well and continue doing well,” he added.

Reflecting on his personal performance, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was adjudged as the player of the match and player of the series, said, “It was a great comeback, I’ve been part of the team for a long while, but I was waiting for a chance in the playing XI. The management gave me a lot of confidence when I went out to bat, thankful for everyone for keeping faith in me.”

Advertisement

“The plan was to play according to the merit of the ball, a few more runs here and there, the result could have been different. Batting in the 4th innings anywhere is a challenge and I think this is the best out of my four hundreds. Thankful for the support from the Karachi crowd, please keep supporting us in the upcoming ODI series as well.”