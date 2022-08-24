‘It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing’: Jos Buttler hoping to be fit for T20 World Cup

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he is hopeful he can fully recover from a calf injury and hit top gear in time for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
The 31-year-old picked up the injury last week while playing for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.
Buttler, who missed a portion of the previous season due to an injury to his other calf, said he was aiming to return to action in England’s seven-match T20 tour of Pakistan beginning on Sept. 20.
“It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing,” Buttler told Sky Sports in an interview published on Tuesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I actually did the same thing last year in my other calf so I had an idea what was coming…
“I am going to be unavailable for the remainder of The Hundred unfortunately. Obviously we have got a big winter coming up with the World Cup on the horizon, we go to Pakistan before that as well.
“I think I have to take it as it comes a little bit in the first few weeks and just manage that and hopefully maybe the back end of Pakistan and especially get fully fit for the World Cup.”
The T20 World Cup will take place in Australia from Oct. 16-Nov. 13.
Top News
The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Latest News
Meghan Markle reveals son Archie’s nursery caught fire in 2019 when she was away on South Africa tour
Explained: The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt ‘agents’ and gave them access to its data
Aamir Ali on not being allowed to meet daughter Ayra after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh: ‘Unfortunately, a man is always blamed’
Delhi: MCD App 311 to now include dog sterilisation module
Kerala: Judge who made ‘sexually provocative dresses’ remark transferred
Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC say one of their players was racially abused
Dermatologist shares hidden reasons behind your acne: ‘They aren’t that obvious’
No rest: Less than 24 hours after beating Liverpool, Manchester United stars back at training
Mumbai: Man who killed wife by pushing her in front of moving train arrested
CWC to meet Sunday to approve exact schedule for election of Congress president
UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 exam schedule released
Mumbai: Raj Kundra files discharge plea in adult films case
‘It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing’: Jos Buttler hoping to be fit for T20 World Cup
Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s high octane face-off promises big scale mass film
Delhi: 20-year-old prisoner dies after fight with fellow inmate inside Tihar jail