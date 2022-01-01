It is a very special feeling: Devon Conway after scoring first Test century of 2022

Devon Conway after his maiden century at home said that it is a very special feeling. (File)

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway said that it is a very special feeling after scoring his maiden century at home. He also acknowledged the support that senior batsman Ross Taylor provided while in the middle when Conway smashed his hundred.

Conway started 2022 with a solid century as he scored 122 runs at stumps on day 1. Also, Conway became the sixth batsman to hit a century in the first innings at home and away matches.

The first Test ton of 2022 belongs to NZ's Devon Conway 🙌 Ross Taylor fell for 31 immediately after, NZ are 3-189

In light of that, Devon Conway built 138 runs partnership for the second wicket with opener Will Young who scored 52.

In a virtual press conference, the 30-year-old said, “It is a very special feeling. I think today, firstly playing in New Zealand in a Test match, it was very special to be out there. And then personally, it was a great feeling to have Ross Taylor there out in the middle with me when I achieved that milestone. He was very positive. Told me to soak it in, and congratulated me. It will last in my memory for a very long time”.

After a self-made hand injury in the Men’s T20 World Cup, Devon Conway was marking his return to the side. Devon was picked up for duck during the practice match against Bangladesh.