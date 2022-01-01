scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 01, 2022
MUST READ

It is a very special feeling: Devon Conway after scoring first Test century of 2022

Devon Conway built 138 runs partnership for the second wicket with opener Will Young who scored 52.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 1, 2022 4:53:25 pm
Devon Conway, Devon Conway new zealand, new zealand Devon Conway, sports news, indian expressDevon Conway after his maiden century at home said that it is a very special feeling. (File)

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway said that it is a very special feeling after scoring his maiden century at home. He also acknowledged the support that senior batsman Ross Taylor provided while in the middle when Conway smashed his hundred.

Conway started 2022 with a solid century as he scored 122 runs at stumps on day 1. Also, Conway became the sixth batsman to hit a century in the first innings at home and away matches.

In light of that, Devon Conway built 138 runs partnership for the second wicket with opener Will Young who scored 52.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In a virtual press conference, the 30-year-old said, “It is a very special feeling. I think today, firstly playing in New Zealand in a Test match, it was very special to be out there. And then personally, it was a great feeling to have Ross Taylor there out in the middle with me when I achieved that milestone. He was very positive. Told me to soak it in, and congratulated me. It will last in my memory for a very long time”.

After a self-made hand injury in the Men’s T20 World Cup, Devon Conway was marking his return to the side. Devon was picked up for duck during the practice match against Bangladesh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa India Cricket
India register historic win in Centurion to lead series 1-0 in South Africa
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 01: Latest News