“It is a concern with the amount of cricket that’s being played,” Kagiso Rabada says ahead of the Australia tour

Kagiso Rabada expressed his concerns to the reporters about the amount of cricket that is being played. He shared his thoughts on Thursday in Johannesburg before leaving for Australia for the upcoming three-match test series.

Rabada said “It is a concern with the amount of cricket that’s being played,”

“It needs to be managed. Plans need to be made accordingly. You can feel it in the intensity of your play. It’s not where you want it to be and it catches up with you over time. Playing international cricket, you want high intensity more often than not. It’s just a challenge that needs to be met.” he added.

In the recently concluded T20, World Cup in Australia the fatigue of the bowler showed. Rabada picked up two wickets at an economy of 9.43 from six games. South Africa failed to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

Rabada has played seven test matches, five ODIs and 14 T20Is this year. In addition to that, he was part of the Punjab Kings side in the IPL.

“It’s been a long year,” Rabada said with three more tests to go against Australia Down Under starting from December 17. The South African team will rely on Rabada for their chances of winning the series Down Under.

Rabada said “I’ve been lucky enough to play with Dale, Vernon, Morne, Kyle Abbott; some greats of the game. You’ve got Lungi and Marco and Anrich now, who are bowling extremely well and have a good taste of international cricket. I’ve bowled in tandem with them for a decent amount of time now for us to know each other and communicate as a group. Times just have to move on.”

Skipper Dean Elgar said “Our style of cricket is tailor-made for playing over there(Australia). We’ve got great fast bowlers – I always say I don’t want to face them in a match; it’s bad enough facing them in the nets.”

South Africa hasn’t lost a series in Australia since 2006.