‘It is a concern’: Deep Dasgupta on Indian batting ahead of Sri Lanka series

Indian batting on turning wickets has faced scrutiny recently after the whitewashes endured against New Zealand and South Africa in home red-ball series. The next challenge for the Indian contingent is in Sri Lanka, where the conditions will not be too dissimilar.

The surfaces will turn and grip with dust puffing out as the ball pitches on length. Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta said he was more worried about how well India will adapt in the batting department compared to the bowling department.

“I am not as much concerned about bowling as I am about batting. If we talk about batting, if we look at the South Africa and New Zealand series – we have seen a new batting order in South Africa. If we look at it from there, I will not say it is fear, but it is a concern,” he said on his YouTube channel.