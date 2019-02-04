It ends well in Wellington

India were 18 for four at one stage, but found a way to post a competitive total before their bowlers came to the party to script a 35-run victory over New Zealand that completed a 4-1 series victory in Wellington.

The visitors had been shot out for a mere 92 in the fourth one-dayer in Hamilton three days ago, but were determined to end the series on a positive note.

After another top-order collapse, India seemed headed for another sub-100 score but Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) put on 98 runs before Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 45 off 22 balls took the team to a fighting 252.

On the other hand, most of the New Zealand batsmen got starts but could not make significant individual scores and the hosts were bowled out for 217 in 44.1 overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson (39) struggled to keep pace and the Kiwis remained in the contest until Jimmy Neesham (44 off 32) was dismissed in the 37th over.

Neesham’s freak run out, which was effected by the ever so sharp Mahendra Singh Dhoni from behind the stumps, came after a lbw appeal was turned down. Leggie Yuvzendra Chahal took three timely wickets for India, conceding just 41 runs in 10 overs, while Pandya contributed two scalps.

Rayudu played one of the most significant knocks of his career and made a compelling claim for a World Cup spot.

At the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma called the eight-wicket loss in the previous game ‘humiliating’ and embraced the challenge of batting first on a testing surface. With the top four falling cheaply, it looked Rohit’s brave call may have backfired but Rayudu and Shankar produced an innings-reviving stand under immense pressure.

Pacer Matt Henry was the standout bowler for the hosts, taking four wickets for 35 runs while Trent Boult picked up three for

Three changes

India made three changes to the playing eleven. A fit-again Dhoni was back in the team in place of Dinesh Karthik while Mohammed Shami and Shankar replaced Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav..

The ball swung at the Westpac Stadium, like it did in Hamilton, and troubled the Indian batsmen, including the experienced opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan.

Boult, who took five wickets on Thursday, and Henry swung the ball at express pace and shared two wickets each to leave India reeling at 18 for four in seven overs. It was a combination of top-class fast bowling and questionable shot selection that led to the top-order failure. Rohit (2) was outdone by a beauty from Henry, a ball that moved away from the middle-stump line to dislodge the off-stump.

Dhoni (1), playing Sunday’s match after missing the last two games due to injury, was bowled by Boult, off a peach of a delivery that swung back sharp and late to take the Indian wicketkeeper’s off-stump.

On the other hand, Dhawan (6) slashed one hard to be caught at third man while young Shubman Gill (7), getting his second game of the series, scooped a simple catch to the cover fielder.

Just when India looked down in the dumps, Rayudu and and Shankar showed admirable fight to weather the storm and lead India’s recovery. Initially in the partnership, Shankar looked more comfortable while Rayudu focused on blocking.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was sent ahead of Kedar Jadhav at number six, indicating the team management’s faith in his abilities. Shankar was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved fifty as he was run out after a mix-up with Rayudu.

Rayudu began to play his strokes after a while and hammered Colin de Grandhomme for two consecutive boundaries to bring up his 10th ODI fifty. A little later, he smashed Colin Munro for successive sixes before he perished while trying to hit another one out of the park. Rayudu’s crucial knock comprised eight fours and four sixes.

Pandya then took centrestage and once again showed what he brings to the table late in the innings. His brute power was on full display when he whacked leggie Todd Astle for three sixes in as many balls. The all-rounder did not spare even the in-form Boult, pulling him over mid-wicket for another maximum. His cameo included two fours and five sixes.