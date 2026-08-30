‘It asked different questions of our own team’: Matt Henry on Bazball

The Bazball era in England ultimately had a somewhat bitter ending with Ben Stokes’ retirement announcement and the England Cricket Board sacking Brendon McCullum a few days after. New Zealand ace seamer Matt Henry, who faced the England side in the Bazball era, lauded the approach and said it challenged him.

“They put you under pressure and moved the game forward a lot, things that I suppose everyone was trying to do. They did it on quite a big scale, which obviously drew a lot of criticism as well. I suppose that’s the difference, the media and the pressure over here is very different to what we have at home,” Henry said to Wisden.