Spirit of the game: Isuru Udana opts not to run out injured batsman in MSL

Isuru Udana showed the true spirit of cricket in the Mzansi Super League clash between Paarl Rocks and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Sunday. This was after the Sri Lankan bowler decided not to runout an injured batsman at the non-striker’s end.

It all happened when Nelson Mandela Bay Giants were chasing a target set by Paarl Rocks. Udana had the ball in the 19th over with former South Africa batsman Heino Kuhn and Marco Marais at the crease.

Needing 24 runs from eight balls, Kuhn went for the big heave but the ball hit his batting partner on the non-striker’s end.

Marais fell down to the ground, and the ball rebounded towards Udana who had the opportunity to dismiss Marais.

However, the Sri Lankan bowler decided to not run out Marais and allowed him to get back up and regain his ground whilst holding his arm.

Later, Marais hit a six from the third ball of the final over though, but it didn’t prove to be much as Rocks went on to win the match by 12 runs. Paarl Rocks are currently top of the Mzansi Super League table and have qualified for the final, which is on December 16.

All-rounder Udana has played 15 ODIs and 27 T20Is for Sri Lanka since his international debut in 2009, claiming 35 international wickets.

