5-for at 51! Isle of Man cricketer becomes oldest bowler in 96 years to record feat

Isle of Man's Joanne Hicks became the oldest bowler ever to record an international five-wicket haul at 51. (Isle of Man CA)

It took Joanne Hicks nearly half a century to kick-start her cricket career, making an international debut at 47. Four years on, at 51, the Isle of Man cricketer achieved an unprecedented feat at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Romania.

Taking on Greece Women, the right-arm off-spinner bagged her third T20I five-wicket haul, also her career-best figures at five for 10. Skimming through the batting order, Hicks’ effort bundled out Greece for 52 in 15 overs. The Isle of Man crossed the target by nine wickets within the Powerplay.

Aged 51 years and 173 days, Hicks became the first bowler in international cricket, man or woman, to bag a five-wicket haul after the age of 50. Hicks gunned down a 96-year-old record previously held by Australian Bert Ironmonger to become the oldest cricketer to achieve the milestone in international cricket.