5-for at 51! Isle of Man cricketer becomes oldest bowler in 96 years to record feat

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It took Joanne Hicks nearly half a century to kick-start her cricket career, making an international debut at 47. Four years on, at 51, the Isle of Man cricketer achieved an unprecedented feat at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Romania.
Taking on Greece Women, the right-arm off-spinner bagged her third T20I five-wicket haul, also her career-best figures at five for 10. Skimming through the batting order, Hicks’ effort bundled out Greece for 52 in 15 overs. The Isle of Man crossed the target by nine wickets within the Powerplay.
Aged 51 years and 173 days, Hicks became the first bowler in international cricket, man or woman, to bag a five-wicket haul after the age of 50. Hicks gunned down a 96-year-old record previously held by Australian Bert Ironmonger to become the oldest cricketer to achieve the milestone in international cricket.
A left-arm spinner, Ironmonger had bagged a five-for against South Africa in 1932, aged 49 years and 314 days. Incidentally, he bagged two five-wicket hauls five for six and six for 18 – on the same day in the Test where the Proteas were bowled out for 36 and 45 in response to Australia’s 153 in an innings defeat. Having featured in 14 Tests, Ironmonger concluded his career as the second-oldest Test cricketer ever in 1933 at the age of 50 years and 327 days. Overall, he has recorded four
In the space of six days in 2024, Hicks bagged two five-wicket hauls against Greece and Malta, then making her the oldest woman to record a five-wicket haul at 49 years and 168 days.
51y 173d – Joanne Hicks – Isle of Man vs Greece – Women’s T20I – 2026*
49y 314d – Bert Ironmonger – Australia vs South Africa – Men’s Test (2) – 1932
49y 234d – Bert Ironmonger – Australia vs South Africa – Men’s Test – 1931
49y 168d – Joanne Hicks – Isle of Man vs Greece – Women’s T20I – 2024
49y 162d – Joanne Hicks – Isle of Man vs Malta – Women’s T20I – 2026*
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