scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Isle of Man bowled out for 10 runs in lowest T20 score

The previous lowest total was registered by the Turkish national team against Czech Republic in 2019, when they bundled out for 21 inside 8.3 overs.

Spain men's national team players pose for a photo after defeating Isle of Man. (Cricket Espana on Twitter)

The Isle of Man were bowled out by Spain for 10 runs in an international match on Sunday, limping to the lowest total in men’s Twenty20 cricket.

Six players in the Isle of Man’s line-up were dismissed for a duck, while Joseph Burrows was their highest scorer with four runs. The team were routed in 8.4 overs.

Spain chased the total in two balls, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory in a bizarre contest. “Crazy, just crazy,” Spain head coach Corey Rutgers said. “It (the score) just went 4-4, 6-6. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

The match was the last of the six-match series, which Spain won 5-0 after the second game was abandoned due to rain.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Isle of Man replaced Sydney Thunder at the top of the list of the lowest innings totals in men’s T20s. The Thunder were bowled out by Adelaide Strikers for 15 in the Big Bash League in December.

Also Read
Williamson surpasses Taylor as New Zealand's most prolific test batter
WPL great platform to make India comeback: Poonam Yadav
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
'Main coach thodi hu': Watch Babar Azam does a Rohit Sharma in the press ...

The previous lowest total was registered by the Turkish national team against Czech Republic in 2019, when they bundled out for 21 inside 8.3 overs.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 18:26 IST
Next Story

Musk’s plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear this week

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 27: Latest News
close