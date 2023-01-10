Isi tarah Virat pradarshaan karte rehna: Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Kohli’s ton against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli on Tuesday put himself on par with Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 20 ODI tons at home when he scored 113 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Now, the maestro himself has reacted to Kohli’s feat as he posted, “इसी तरह विराट प्रदर्शन करते रहना,भारत का नाम रौशन करते रहना।(Keep showcasing your talent like this Virat, make India proud) Splendid batting performance by the top order! #INDvSL @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ShubmanGill.”

In the match, making full use of two dropped chances, Kohli smashed his 45th ODI hundred that propelled India to an imposing 373 for seven against Sri Lanka.

Kohli, who scored 113 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in India’s last ODI, continued from where he left to play the sheet anchor role with his 87-ball 113.

The class of Kohli was on full display as he smashed 12 fours and one six and held on to one end while wickets fell at regular intervals in the middle overs.

At a venue where he had scored a century (140 vs West Indies) in the only ODI held here four years back, the former India skipper had luck by his side.

He was dropped twice — on 52 and 81 — en route to his 45th ODI century, four shy of Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 centuries in the 50-over format.

Overall, Kohli has now 73rd International centuries. To go with his 45 ODI hundreds, he has 27 in Test format and one in T20I.

Kohli will likely break more ODI records as India has a packed ODI calendar — 15 matches excluding the Asia Cup — in the 10-month window in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November.

Kohli can break another record as he needs 180 more runs to enter the top 5 all-time run-getters in ODIs. Kohli is only behind Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Ponting, Jayasuriya, and Jayawardene in the elite list.