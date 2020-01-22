Ishant Sharma’s New Zealand tour in doubt after MRI shows Grade 3 tear

Ishant Sharma could be out of action for six weeks. (PTI) Ishant Sharma could be out of action for six weeks. (PTI)

Putting Ishant Sharma’s New Zealand tour in jeopardy, the MRI scans on the fast bowler’s right-ankle showed a grade-three muscle tear. With the injury expected to take as many as six weeks to heal and the Tests exactly a month away, his hopes of playing the series seem bleak.

Though the official word from BCCI is still awaited, the Delhi team management reckons that India’s senior most pacer wouldn’t be available for India’s toughest outing World Test Championships yet. “A tear is as bad as a fracture and it would take more than a month to fully heal. Then the rehab would take another few weeks. So it would take considerable time before he reaches full fitness,” a senior support staff said.

To further asses his injury, which occurred when he was appealing for an lbw late on the second day and twisted his ankle in the process, Ishant would fly to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore this week. “The local doctor feels that he will be out for six weeks, but now it’s the BCCI doctors to analyse the extent of his injury and prescribe the course of action,” he said. Though Ishant came to the stadium in the morning, he left soon after. He was able to place his foot on the floor, but the swelling is quite bad.

The fast bowler—four shy of his landmark 100th Test—wouldn’t have injured at a more inopportune time in his career, when he was at the peak of his bowling prowess and when he was as fit as he ever had been. Player of the match in India’s last Test, against Bangladesh, he has been in breathtaking form since the start of last year, a span in which he has hauled 66 wickets in 17 games at a princely average of 19.43. His ledger included five-for in England, Australia and West Indies, and an average of under 25 in all of India’s overseas tours. With a fine-tuned out-swinger to left-handed batsmen from around the wicket, which New Zealand has aplenty, he has become deadlier. So has he developed a better control of his lengths—unlike in the past, where he was often reluctant to bowl full, he can comfortably switch between lengths without losing venom.

Psychologically as well, Ishant has seldom been in a better frame of mind, a clarity of thought that comes with age and experience. “I had so much of ups and downs in my career and there hasn’t been a lot of consistency. So you are under a lot of pressure. Since 2010, I used to be under a lot of pressure to perform and lost my sleep over it. So I have stopped thinking. I will give my hundred percent to each delivery and result will take care of itself,” he had recently said.

As importantly, he hadn’t missed a Test in this duration due to injuries, besides emerging as the leader of arguably India’s finest collection of match-winning seamers alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. By his own admission, he hasn’t looked as fit as he is now. Recently, he had posted a video of his fitness regime, which included power-lifting, single-leg sit-ups and lots of running on the ground.

“If I have four weeks to prepare for a series, then for two weeks I will focus on basic strength: normal squats and exercise that will help build that solid strength. Then I do a lot of running as well, because you are doing the most difficult job in cricket – fast bowling, Fast bowling, as you know, is 20 percent skill and 80 percent fitness. As a fast bowler, you need to be fully fit in every match and careful to not pick careless injuries,” he had said

A freak injury

The ankle injury he picked at the Kotla was more freakish than careless. “He lost his balance and when trying to not fall down, he twisted his ankle. It’s really unfortunate. In the heat of the moment, you appeal really hard. And that time we were desperate for the wickets,” the support staff elaborated.

Though India’s bowling firm has sufficient depth, Ishant’s absence would be felt in more ways than one, especially as Jasprit Bumrah is returning from a serious injury and gradually regaining his rhythm. Both Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are still prone to occasional bouts of inconsistency, and Ishant’s prospective replacement, state-mate Navdeep Saini has yet to make his Test debut. Not just his skills, but as coach Ravi Shastri had pointed out last year, his ability to “get under the batsman’s skin”, will be surely missed.

