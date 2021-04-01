Before Virat Kohli, fat percentages weren’t talked about in the team: Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma recently credited national team skipper Virat Kohli for bringing a change in mentality in the Indian dressing room, most notably in fitness regimes and dietary measures.

During an interview with ESPNCricinfo, the 32-year-old pacer said that Kohli has almost revolutionised fitness in the team by introducing certain parameters. Even, the yo-yo test was designed during his captaincy.

“He [Kohli] has set an example for everyone. Take the case of fat percentage – before him, I had never heard of it being spoken about in the Indian team. It was totally about skill. But now, along with skill, it is also about fitness,” said Ishant.

“So if you eat well, you stay strong in the field, maintain your fitness, your energy. After what he did for himself, totally changed the system in the Indian team.”

The Delhi-born red-ball specialist also shed light on his self-imposed fast-food restrictions and his favourite post-workout snack.

“Nobody says don’t eat fast food, but because you are playing for the country, it is your job [to watch what you eat] and especially after crossing 30, it is better that you don’t eat fast food,” he said.

“While playing I just have a normal protein shake. If I have normal lunch then I just have water, but if I haven’t had lunch, I will add nuts, almond milk, banana, and protein,” he added.

Ishant, who turned vegetarian two-and-a-half years ago, recently played his 100th Test during the Test series against England. Under Kohli’s leadership, Ishant has played 40 Tests picking 113 wickets at an average of 25.53.