Ishant Sharma sustains ankle injury before Test squad announcement for NZ tour

Ishant Sharma did look in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff. (AP Photo) Ishant Sharma did look in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff. (AP Photo)

Ishant Sharma dented his hopes of being a part of the Indian Test team for the upcoming New Zealand tour after hurting his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game on Monday.

Sharma, who is one of India’s senior-most pacer, was spearheading the Delhi attack against Vidarbha when the unforeseen incident occurred. The injury happened in the fifth over of Vidarbha’s second innings and Ishant’s third over.

However, the extent of the 31-year-old’s injury is not known, but the lanky pacer did look in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff.

The freak injury took place when Ishant, while vociferously appealing for an lbw of Faiz Fazal, slipped on his follow-through. He was writhing in pain and needed immediate medical assistance. Prior to it, Ishant had picked up three wickets for 45 runs in Vidarbha’s first innings.

The veteran of 96 Tests is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and this is his last Ranji game of the season.

His next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton but in case the injury turns out to be serious, he will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

