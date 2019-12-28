Ishant Sharma credits Jason Gillespie for making him a changed bowler

Ishant Sharma worked with Jason Gillespie as coach during his stint with Sussex. (File Photo) Ishant Sharma worked with Jason Gillespie as coach during his stint with Sussex. (File Photo)

Ishant Sharma on Saturday credited former Australia cricketer Jason Gillespie for having provided him the solutions to his problem and making him a changed bowler.

“The problem in India is that everybody tells you about the problem but no one tells you the solution. Now knowing the solution is an important aspect,” Ishant told reporters during an interaction at the Feroz Shah Kotla after the Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad.

“I have realised that maybe one or two people worked on the solutions. Problem everyone can tell you but one who is a good coach will tell you about solutions,” said the veteran of 96 Tests and 292 wickets.

So what was Ishant Sharma’s problem? “A lot of people would tell me that I need to increase the pace of my fuller deliveries. No one told me how to do that? It was when I went to play county cricket, Jason Gillespie gave me the solution,” said Ishant, who played for Sussex under Gillespie’s coaching.

“Gillespie told me that in order to increase pace in fuller deliveries, you don’t just release it but hit the deck so that it should target the knee roll,” he said.

Ishant also explained how the former Australian pacer changed his training methods to get better results.

“Like first, I would put cones (on good length spots) during nets. But that’s okay for a youngster, who wants to get his areas right but for someone like me, I need to see where my ball is finishing rather than where it’s pitched. Practice is almost same but outcome is different. Gillespie’s instructions ensured that my fuller delivery is faster now.”

