India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma-Ravindra Jadeja spat caught on mic, team management says all is fine

With the intensity of the match amplifying on the fourth day, tempers flared between Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, the substitute fielder. A footage released by the host broadcasters showed that soon after the play paused when Mohammed Shami struck Nathan Lyon on the helmet, Jadeja and Sharma broke into an altercation. Since the entire focus was then on Lyon, the incident went unnoticed until Fox TV released the footage and audio. Ishant and Jadeja stood in breathing distance to each at the non-striker’s end arguing with each other. The stump mic begins with Ishant yelling at Jadeja in Hindi: “Don’t wave your hand at me. If you want something, come to me and say it.”

Jadeja replied: “Why are you talking so much?” Sharma didn’t stop there, he kept badgering in:””Don’t wave your hand at me. Don’t take out your anger on me. I’ll take your anger and shove it up your a**e.” Jadeja angrily snapped back at him.”

Soon after, Shami and Rahul intervened and pulled them apart. With India losing, the incident became a lightning rod for rumours that there was disquiet within the team. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was one of the earliest commentators to pick it, and he later said during the post-match analysis: “Who knows what they are talking about but it does seem pretty animated. There was lots of finger pointing. They were separated on a couple of occasions. They came back together again late and then Shami gets involved. He was just waiting at the top of his mark waiting to bowl. Things have, obviously, got a little bit heated between these two.”

Short-fused players

Both Ishant and Jadeja have a fiery history of being short-fused. In 2013, during an ODI in the West Indies, Jadeja was involved in an argument with Suresh Raina after the latter had dropped a catch earlier in the game. “Jadeja had told Raina, ‘Because you have lost the captaincy, have you also lost interest in fielding?’ that’s what started the fight,” an insider had told this newspaper then.

Meanwhile, Channel 7 tweeted a response from the Indian team management: “With relation to vision aired on our coverage today, Indian team management have tonight told 7Cricket that the incident between Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja happened at the spur of the moment and management confirms that all is well between the two.”