Ishan Kishan’s versatility is needed for India in ODIs: Ryan Ten Doeschate

Making a comeback into the ODI squad after a gap of three years, Ishan Kishan scored a century at Lucknow. Having already cemented his spot in the T20 side, the left-hander now seems to have his eye on the ODI side. But once Kohli returns, there is no guarantee that he could find a slot in the XI. But India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate revealed India will find ways to use Ishan, whose aggressive game is needed in the format.

“I think with Ishan, the only concern was ever could he transform himself from a T20 specialist into a 50-over player, potentially even a red-ball player. I think he showed that the other night. By nature, he’s very aggressive and we still feel there’s space for that in this team. You do have some solid batters around him if you include them in the team. With Shubman and Virat, you have two of the more classical guys who are going to bat through the innings. He is a very versatile player. He can bat on top of the order, he can bat in the middle and obviously the fact that he’s a top gloveman as well. I think he ticks a lot of boxes and so on. Like I said, purely for versatility is something you want in your squad,” the former Dutch captain said.