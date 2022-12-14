scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Ishan Kishan’s double ton has put Shikhar Dhawan in a fix: Dinesh Karthik

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's form in the ODI has put the question on Shikhar Dhawan's place in the team.

India's Shikhar Dhawan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chittagong, Bangladesh. (AP)
Dinesh Karthik has said that Ishan Kishan’s double century has put Shikhar Dhawan’s place in India’s ODI team “in a fix” and it could be a “sad end to a glorious career.”

Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant double-century against Bangladesh in the third ODI.

“For Sri Lanka series, where does Dhawan stand? It is going to be interesting to see how they are going to leave out Ishan Kishan. Shubman Gill has been doing so well. If Rohit Sharma is available, somebody has to miss out. It could well be him (Dhawan). That could be a sad end to a glorious career. But some questions to answer for the new selectors,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“Interestingly, if Shubman Gill had been part of the squad, he would have probably opened because he has been doing it for some time with aplomb. Ishan Kishan, given an opportunity, has taken it with both hands. This is going to put Shikhar Dhawan in a fix,” he said.

“It’s very nice to see someone coming out and being honest with the fact that, ‘you know what, I could have got a 300 if I had batted, but it didn’t happen’.

“Also shows his hunger. He has been walking that thin line with a few of the keepers being part of it and hence not getting that opportunity. Now, he has pushed that door and said, ‘I am ready. Are you going to look at me?'”

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 01:23:13 pm
