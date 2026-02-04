Quick Comment: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate

His 53 off 20 balls (retired), an innings which also comprised some impressive pull shots, should seal Ishan Kishan's spot in the playing XI .

Written by: Shankar Narayan
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 09:15 PM IST
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World CupIshan Kishan, who has made a stupendous comeback to international cricket in the recent series against New Zealand, seized the spotlight once again, this time in the warm-up against South Africa at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Wednesday, continuing his rich vein of form in T20 cricket with a blistering unbeaten 53 off just 20 balls before retiring out. (X/BCCI)
At the T20 World Cup squad announcement press conference back in December, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was unequivocal about one thing. For India to maximise their impact at the top of the order in their World Cup defence, they needed an explosive wicketkeeper-batter who could seize the powerplay and put opposition bowlers under immediate pressure.

For a while, it appeared that India was reverting to a familiar template. Sanju Samson, fresh off a productive run after the 2024 T20 World Cup, seemed the natural fit for that role. His ability to play pace early, target the straight boundaries and keep the scoreboard moving had made him a dependable option, and many expected him to walk into the XI as the designated aggressor at the top.

A few days before the tournament opener, however, the narrative has shifted sharply. Ishan Kishan, who has made a stupendous comeback to international cricket in the recent series against New Zealand, seized the spotlight once again, this time in the warm-up against South Africa at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Wednesday, continuing his rich vein of form in T20 cricket with a blistering unbeaten 53 off just 20 balls before retiring out. The innings was not just another cameo; it was a statement, delivered with clarity and intent.

Much has been said about Kishan’s evolution in recent months, particularly his off-side hitting. He has increasingly taken the aerial route through cover and extra-cover, clearing the infield with ease and turning good-length deliveries into boundary options. Against South Africa, though, Kishan revealed another dimension to his game.

The Proteas opted for a heavy back-of-a-length approach, looking to cramp him for room. Kishan responded by going leg-side with authority. Pull shots rolled off the bat with minimal effort, while flicks off the hips sailed into the stands, exposing gaps that South Africa were slow to plug.

The fifth over, bowled by Anrich Nortje, summed up Kishan’s night. Three sixes followed in quick succession – each more audacious than the last. A supple flick over deep backward square leg, a wristy whip over fine leg, and then a seemingly casual pick-up over the same region that drew a grin from Kishan himself. It was power married with timing, but also confidence bordering on inevitability.

At the other end stood Abhishek Sharma, a batter no less destructive on his day. Yet even he appeared content to watch Kishan dominate, perhaps recognising that, at this moment, Kishan represented a more immediate threat to the opposition. It was a subtle but telling dynamic.

Kishan brought up his fifty off just 20 balls with another towering hit over midwicket, the DY Patil Stadium erupting as the crowd fed off his momentum. When he chose to retire soon after, the message had already been delivered. Suryakumar Yadav patted him on the helmet as he walked into the dugout, a gesture that carried more meaning than words.

For Samson, the performance complicates the equation. While his credentials remain strong, Kishan’s ability to overwhelm attacks from ball one — and do so across all regions of the ground — offers India a different level of explosiveness. With the World Cup days away, India may have found their trump card sooner than expected.

