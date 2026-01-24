‘It could be Ishan Kishan who will play in Thiruvananthapuram’: Sanju Samson under pressure to keep spot, says former opener

Sanju Samson’s return to the top of the batting order has not panned out well as yet in the New Zealand T20I series, and the pressure has begun to mount on the Kerala wicket-keeper after Ishan Kishan’s swashbuckling knock in Raipur on Friday.

While both Samson and Kishan failed to convert starts during India’s emphatic win in Nagpur in the series opener, the latter made amends and steered the Men in Blue to an emphatic 209-run chase against the Kiwis in the second outing. Kishan produced one of his best T20I knocks in only his second game back in the side after two years. After Samson fluffed another chance, holing out to a miscued slog at the edge of the circle, India lost in-form opener Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck.