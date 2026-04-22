Why Sanjay Bangar wants Ishan Kishan to lead SRH despite Pat Cummins’ return

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With regular captain Pat Cummins rejoining the Sunrisers Hyderabad side after almost a year of injury layoff, Sanjay Bangar feels that stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan should still lead the side. In the absence of Cummins, Kishan has led the team admirably with the Jharkhand player guiding SRH to 3rd in the Indian Premier League points table after playing 7 matches. His recent triumph was on Tuesday when he guided SRH to a 47-run win over Delhi Capitals.
“Ishan Kishan as a leader is tactically very good in terms of how he uses his bowlers. He understands which bowlers to use against which batters. It is a clear marker of how well he controls the game. He doesn’t look clustered, is not hurried, and is taking the right calls on the field,” Bangar said on star Sports.
“The way he used his spinners against DC was impressive. All in all, I believe that even if Pat Cummins comes back, Ishan should continue captaining SRH. More often than not, having an Indian captain brings consistency. You cannot be sure about how fit a bowler of Pat Cummins’ caliber will stay throughout the rest of IPL, considering the niggles he’s been dealing with. Ishan continuing with the leadership duties gives a lot of continuity to the players. That would be the way to go for Hyderabad,” he added.
Cummins has recovered from a stress reaction in his lower back, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup and delayed his start to the 2026 IPL, and is expected to return for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
“At this level, skill sets are quite similar. The real difference comes from mindset. For me, it was about improving how I reset between games, whether after a good performance or a bad one. Staying focused, hungry, and mentally present is key. You can’t carry the fear of failure, if that thought comes in, you have to overcome it and stay positive. Over time, that awareness grows, and you start understanding your game better. It’s about learning from your experiences but making sure you don’t repeat the same mistakes,” he had said after the match.
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