Why Sanjay Bangar wants Ishan Kishan to lead SRH despite Pat Cummins’ return

With regular captain Pat Cummins rejoining the Sunrisers Hyderabad side after almost a year of injury layoff, Sanjay Bangar feels that stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan should still lead the side. In the absence of Cummins, Kishan has led the team admirably with the Jharkhand player guiding SRH to 3rd in the Indian Premier League points table after playing 7 matches. His recent triumph was on Tuesday when he guided SRH to a 47-run win over Delhi Capitals.

“Ishan Kishan as a leader is tactically very good in terms of how he uses his bowlers. He understands which bowlers to use against which batters. It is a clear marker of how well he controls the game. He doesn’t look clustered, is not hurried, and is taking the right calls on the field,” Bangar said on star Sports.