‘Maarne ka mann nahi hai bhai ko’, Ishan Kishan sledges Mumbai Indians’ teammate Mayank Markande

Cricket is not just about batting and bowling, it’s an interesting mix of verbal battles which are usually witnessed on the field. Having seen some pure gems behind the stumps from MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant, stump mic has something new to offer now.

Advertising

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is the latest to come up with some hilarious sledging as he tried to get on the nerves of Mayank Markande during the Duleep Trophy final between India Green and India Red on Wednesday.

Stump mic gem: Markande escapes Ishan Kishan’s trap What happens when two friends are in opposite teams? Ishan Kishan throws the bait but Mayank Markande keeps his calm. A must watch. Full video here 📹📹https://t.co/7aMTgn14cq #DuleepTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2019

Ishan Kishan, the India Red wicket-keeper had a fun time poking the number eight batsman Mayank Markande. Markande, who is batting on 32* at the end of first day’s play, was troubled by Kishan’s sledging from behind the wicket. It was hilarious to listen, and even commentators laughed about it. Asking his fielders to come closer Ishan says,” Aur ander aa jao, yeh nhi mar payega.” Ishan was actually trolling Markande by saying he doesn’t have enough strength to clear the close-in fielders. He even told the fielders in deep to come a little closer as the tailender won’t go for big hits, or probably he can’t.

Even Mayank could not control his laugh while batting but he did not get distracted. Karun Nair who was standing at the slip broke into laughter after Ishan’s humourous comments. India Green is struggling at 147/8 after the first day’s play. Markande is their highest scorer, and he has put on a partnership of 35 runs till now for the ninth wicket with Tanveer-ul-Haq.