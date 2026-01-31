IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan slams maiden T20I century in 5th match vs New Zealand

Ishan Kishan of India raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the 5th T20I match between India and New Zealand at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, India, on January 31, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Ishan Kishan scored a century in India colours in over 2 years when he slammed his maiden T20I ton vs New Zealand in the fifth and final match at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Kishan, who was brought back into the India fold for the upcoming T20 World Cup after a fantastic domestic season, scored his 100 in 42 deliveries in an innings studded with 10 sixes and 6 fours.

The batter had just missed out on his century in the 2nd T20I, falling for 76 but he made no mistakes this time. He was aptly supported by his skipper Suryakumar Yadav who scored a half century of his own as the duo dragged India out of the mire after they lost Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson relatively early.