Ishan Kishan slams first ODI ton in 4 years during IND vs AFG

Ishan Kishan slams first ODI ton in four years and his overall second during 2nd IND vs AFG ODI. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

Ishan Kishan announced his arrival in the One Day International format, hitting his first century in four years during the second India vs Afghanistan ODI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

This is Kishan’s second ODI century and his first since his majestic double hundred against Bangladesh in December 2022. Kishan reached the three-figure mark with a hat-trick of fours.

He brought up his century in 71 deliveries, laced with 14 fours and four sixes.

Earlier, skipper Shubman Gill also struck a 77-ball ton.

More to follow…