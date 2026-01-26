‘Ishan Kishan sits out for me’: Former India captain backs Sanju Samson despite golden duck in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

With Tilak Varma expected to return to the squad for the fifth T20I in Thiruvananthapuram later this week, Ajinkya Rahane said he would continue to retain Samson ahead of Kishan in the XI.

Despite his poor form, Sanju Samson has been backed to continue as the first-choice keeper-opener ahead of Ishan Kishan. (CREIMAS)Despite his poor form, Sanju Samson has been backed to continue as the first-choice keeper-opener ahead of Ishan Kishan. (CREIMAS)

India opener Sanju Samson’s torrid form continued for a third successive outing as he fell for a golden duck during the team’s modest chase against New Zealand in the third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday.

Chasing 154, Samson was clean bowled by an innocuous delivery from New Zealand pacer Matt Henry off the first ball of the innings, with calls for his axing growing stronger. In his three innings since being retained as India’s first-choice wicket-keeper opener, Samson has scored 10, 6, and 0, with a poor run in the format over the last 12 months. While several pundits have backed the in-form Ishan Kishan to take over Samson’s spot in the upcoming games, former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has backed the latter to retain faith from the team management for a few more matches.

“When Tilak Varma comes back, Ishan Kishan sits out for me. Sanju Samson, I’ll back him even if he doesn’t get any runs in the next two T20Is. I am sure the management and the captain are going to back Sanju Samson. He’s a quality player. He just needs to believe in himself. He has the game and the ability. At times in this format, you are going to look ugly, but that’s okay. It’s always about your belief and going out there, playing with freedom, and backing yourself,” Rahane said on Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leave his international career on the brink

The former India Test captain also offered advice to Samson, urging him to revisit his game plan in the IPL.

“Let’s not compare him with Abhishek Sharma, who’s at the other end. Sanju Samson has a different ability. He should go out there and think about his old innings and those he has played for the Rajasthan Royals. Just going out there and expressing himself will get him back in form. Probably a 15-ball 25 or a 20-ball 35 is also okay. But spending that little bit of time and taking the first overs out before taking the game on from there will be ideal for him,” Rahane added.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh echoed a similar sentiment on Samson and said the Kerala batter might receive a couple of more chances with runs eventually dictating the spot.

“Sanju is not getting runs. I hope they give him a chance or two more. It is important that he get runs for his confidence, as well as the team’s confidence. But, if runs don’t come, it is only natural that you see Ishan Kishan opening quite soon. I feel that India will win this series 5-0,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

