‘When I looked up after scoring my fifty, it was for her’: Ishan Kishan opens up about dealing with tragic news ahead of T20 World Cup final

India batter Ishan Kishan revealed that he wasn’t in a proper headspace in the build up to the T20 World Cup final because just days before the summit clash, he had learnt about the death of his cousin sister in an accident. While the news weighed heavily on his psyche, Kishan said he decided to channel these turbulent feelings he was having into a focussed batting effort.

Kishan played a vital hand in India’s World Cup triumph scoring a quickfire fifty and also took 3 catches against New Zealand in the final, helping the Men in Blue to successfully defend their title.