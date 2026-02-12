Why Ishan Kishan has displaced Sanju Samson as opener: Technical versatility, mental fortitude

Why has Ishan Kishan replaced Sanju Samson at the top of India’s batting order? The team management had backed Samson’s abilities to the point of dropping designated vice-captain Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad altogether. Then how were four outings against New Zealand last month enough for Kishan to replace him, without doubt, as Abhishek Sharma’s opening partner?
Sample the sixth over of India’s innings in their second group-stage match against Namibia – in which both played in Abhishek’s illness-induced absence – at the Feroz Shah Kotla grounds on Thursday, and the answer becomes painfully obvious.
Form and runs are too simplistic a criterion of judgement in this fickle format, especially considering India’s all-out-attack batting template. For this Indian team, relying on the ‘pinch hitters’ that come down in the order is old news; batters must make the most of early field restrictions and go at it from the first ball. Gill and Samson have both been woefully out of form, but while that template did not come as naturally to Gill, the same can’t be said about Samson. His IPL record and productive 2024 with the national team speak for themselves. Watching him play alongside the player that replaced him, however, puts his mental and technical issues into perspective.
On Thursday, with a rare opportunity coming his way, against the weakest on-paper opposition India will face, on a batting-friendly surface with short boundaries, Samson buckled again. He departed after an eight-ball 22, but even his four big hits contained plenty of the familiar issues that have been plaguing him lately.
Flaws amidst feast
Two were flicked away from his hips over the short leg-side boundary. One six was a delicious straight drive, and there was one four with a similar cover drive over extra cover. But in each of the four he was still deeply planted into his crease on his backfoot, almost waiting to take advantage of bowlers missing their lengths. When a slower, fullish ball came his way, he flicked it straight to the fielder deep midwicket. It betrayed an almost amateurish inability to adapt to varying lengths and speeds, and apprehensions that suggest he is buckling under pressure.
Ishan Kishan in action during India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Circle back to the sixth over, pitifully bowled by left-arm quick JJ Smit that went for 28 runs, and juxtapose that to Kishan’s fearless approach. He hit four sixes in a row, swivelling and hitting behind point on two, and then charging down the ground for two more. His charges, despite the keeper being up to the stumps, kept the bowler, inexperienced at this level, on his toes and unsure about the length. When he bowled the slower bouncer – the consensus delivery in T20 cricket to shut the leaking tap of runs – Kishan intelligently plugged a gap for four.
Story continues below this ad
A team of India’s quality was always likely to find a way to beat a vastly lower-ranked side on their own turf. But in the context of Thursday’s game, when spinners got the ball to grip and made scoring tough in the middle overs, it’s not a stretch to say it was that over, and Kishan’s pulsating 24-ball 61, that definitively swung the match their way. It gave them the cushion that allowed Hardik Pandya, to later arrive in the middle and tonk the quicks and ensure a 200+ total for India despite another slowdown at the death.
It also put a line under the sand regarding the pecking order of India’s openers. Kishan’s mental fortitude and technical versatility are more in tune with how this team wants to go about batting. It reflects in both players’ form.
Namit Kumar is a Senior Sports Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. He is known for his versatile reporting across several major sports disciplines.
Professional Profile
Specializations: He covers a wide variety of sports including tennis, football, cricket, and motorsports.
Focus: His writing often delves into the finer details and technical analysis of the sports he covers.
Social Media: You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) at @namitkumar_17.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Namit’s recent work focuses heavily on international cricket series and domestic tournaments, as well as high-profile global tennis events:
International Cricket (India vs South Africa Series):
"Intelligence, skill, and heart: How Arshdeep Singh took out Reeza Hendricks" (Dec 15, 2025) — A detailed analysis of Arshdeep's tactical comeback in the T20I series.
"How India's seamers froze South Africa in chilly Dharamshala" (Dec 14, 2025).
"Why India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill losing form, is the start of a blunt headache" (Dec 12, 2025) — An analytical piece on the statistics and form of India's leadership duo.
"Quinton de Kock dismantles Indian bowling combination with silent savagery" (Dec 11, 2025).
Domestic Cricket (Ranji Trophy):
"Ranji Trophy: J&K conquer Kotla and Delhi for first time" (Nov 11, 2025) — Reporting on the historic first win for Jammu & Kashmir over Delhi in the tournament's history.
"What makes J&K pacer Auqib Nabi special" (Nov 8, 2025) — A profile on the pacer's accuracy and swing.
"Unearthing the next Virat Kohli still a while away but Delhi's young batting talent full of promise" (Oct 24, 2025).
Tennis and Golf:
"Jannik Sinner's winter-time madness: How Italian refined his game to beat Alcaraz" (Nov 17, 2025) — A deep dive into Sinner’s technical improvements following his US Open loss.
"Everyone's come to watch Rory McIlroy but keep an eye out for 'people's champion' Tommy Fleetwood" (Oct 17, 2025).
Football Tactics:
"Why are long throw-ins giving football defenders and lawmakers a headache?" (Nov 2, 2025) — An analytical piece on the evolving strategies surrounding throw-ins in modern football.
Reporting Style
Namit is active in covering the Delhi sports scene, providing detailed match reports for international cricket matches and Ranji Trophy fixtures at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He also provides on-the-ground reporting for happenings in the city, such as his recent coverage of the DP World India Championship golf event. Additionally, he actively writes on tennis, analysing matches and reporting on major events, especially during the Grand Slam tournaments. ... Read More