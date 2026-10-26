Ishan Kishan ruled out of India’s 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20I between India and New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday. Kishan, who had missed the second T20I and didn’t bat in the first, is yet to recover fully from the low grade right adductor strain that he suffered in the former. It possibly means that India will be sticking with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the No.3 role.

“Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand,” said the BCCI in a post on X on Monday.