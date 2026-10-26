Ishan Kishan ruled out of India’s 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

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Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20I between India and New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday. Kishan, who had missed the second T20I and didn’t bat in the first, is yet to recover fully from the low grade right adductor strain that he suffered in the former. It possibly means that India will be sticking with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the No.3 role.
“Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand,” said the BCCI in a post on X on Monday.
“He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan’s progress.”
Update
Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand.
He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan’s progress.
Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I.
#TeamIndia | #NZvIND
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2026
The board had called up Kumar Kushagra as backup for Kishan before the second T20I. “Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I,” the BCCI further said on Monday.
Sooryavanshi had been moved out of the opening spots for the first time in his fledgling international career in the second T20I. The teenager ended up scoring just four runs in eight balls before falling to Nathan Smith in the seventh over. India had their backs against the wall for much of their chase of a target of 181 in the match. However, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy turned it around in the death overs and took India over the line with one ball to spare. India lead the five-match series 2-0 going into the third T20I and will be looking to seal a series win on Tuesday.