Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

India’s Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of participating in the 3rd and final T20I match against Sri Lanka on Sunday, a BCCI release said.

“Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday. Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal,” the release said.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion. Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka,” it added.

On Saturday, Lahiru Kumara’s thunderbolt-like delivery had hit Ishan Kishan on the helmet, making the left-hander edgy. He was ultimately gone for 16 runs when he was caught by Shanaka off Kumara’s delivery.

In the first match, Kishan, who had a strike-rate of 110 heading into Thursday’s match, finally cracked the opening puzzle this season with 89 off 56 deliveries, his highest T20I score. The left-handed batter, who failed to capitalise on his starts in the preceding white-ball series against West Indies, finally lived up to his multi-million dollar IPL tag with a whirlwind innings studded with 10 hits to the fence and three sixes.

The 23-year-old from Jharkhand forged a 111-run innings for the opening wicket with his skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 32) to put India on course for a formidable total after being invited to bat first.