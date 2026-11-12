Ishan Kishan and the Road to 2027 World Cup

A year ago, Ishan Kishan was outside the national setup. He had not played for India since the end of 2023. On Friday, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, he will be Shreyas Iyer’s vice-captain for the fourth ODI against New Zealand, and again for the fifth. Gill and KL Rahul have left for Test preparations, Iyer takes over as captain, and India have a chance to clinch the five-match series. Kishan will be one of the wicketkeeping options, alongside Kumar Kushagra.

The road back ran through domestic T20 cricket. A strong run for Jharkhand last year earned him a recall to India’s T20I side, and a steady stream of scores in the shortest format opened the door to the ODIs. It is where he has done his best work, at the top of the order and in the middle.

Start with the top. His 210 off 131 balls against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022 is still the best case for Kishan as an opener, and was the fastest double century in men’s ODI history, at the time . It was a dead rubber, India having already lost the series 2-1, and Kishan, then 24, became the youngest man to score an ODI double century. He hit 24 fours and 10 sixes in a 227-run win. He showed patience early before accelerating. He went cautiously at first, taking 49 balls to reach his fifty, then 36 more for his hundred. The next 50 took 18 balls. He used the pull shot to good effect, put away anything wide of off stump, used his feet to the spinners and swept. Once he settled in, the Bangladesh bowlers could not stop him, and India finished on 409/8.

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Those skills could help against New Zealand’s pace attack, which includes Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson for the fourth ODI.

Ishan Kishan (WK) of India plays a shot during the 2ND T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 25, 2026. (CREIMAS) Ishan Kishan (WK) of India plays a shot during the 2ND T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 25, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The opening slot may be open. When Shubman Gill was unavailable against South Africa last year, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened alongside Rohit Sharma, and the pair were used again in the last two ODIs against Afghanistan in June. The team management has shown a preference for a left-right combination when it can have one. With Jaiswal not in the squad, Kishan could partner Rohit, and it would give him a chance to strengthen his case for a place in future series.

The middle order is the other side of him. India were 48/3 when he walked in against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup game at Pallekele, with Rohit, Gill and Virat Kohli already back in the hut. He did not attack straightaway. He took his time against the quicks, played the ball late, worked the singles and went at the spinners when they gave him a chance. His 82 off 81 balls came in a 138-run partnership with Hardik Pandya, and it showed he could put the team’s needs ahead of his attacking instincts.

“That innings will give Ishan Kishan the confidence that he can bat anywhere in the batting order,” the former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said on Star Sports.

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This June, against Afghanistan in Lucknow, he did it again, with more fire. Batting at No. 4, Kishan took 52 balls against Rashid Khan and the other spinners to reach his first fifty. Once his eye was in, the second fifty took 19 balls, and the century came off 71. He got to the pitch of the ball, made room to play through the off side and punished anything on his pads. His 125 came off 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes, and ended a three-year wait for an ODI hundred. It was his second, after the 210. He and Gill added 224 for the third wicket in India’s 402, and India won by 170 runs. He swept the spinners and hit straight when they missed their lengths. These are skills that could prove useful against New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Dean Foxcroft.

The innings also made him the fourth-fastest Indian to 1,000 ODI runs. In 32 ODIs, Kishan has scored 1107 runs at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 107.05. More than the numbers, he has shown that he can handle the new ball as well as the older one, at the top or in the middle.

Two matches against New Zealand give him a chance to show it again, and his performances in the coming months could shape his chances of making the 2027 ODI World Cup squad. He has shown that he can bat in different roles. The challenge now is to turn that into consistent runs. The next step is to hold on to his place.

India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI, Live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, 7:30 a.m.

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210

Ishan Kishan’s 210 against Bangladesh in 2022 was the fastest double-century in men’s ODIs by balls faced until Shubman Gill and Harry Brook successively broke the record in 2026.