‘Replacing Shubman Gill with Ishan Kishan was a good move’: Harbhajan Singh lauds India’s bold T20 World Cup selection call

India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded the national selectors for dropping Shubman Gill and picking the in-form Ishan Kishan in the eleventh hour for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Returning to the national fold after three years, Kishan turned out to have a breakout tournament where he emerged as India’s second-highest run-getter.

However, things were drastically different even six months ago with Gill returning to the T20I fold for the first time in over a year. Starting the 2025 Asia Cup last September, Gill was named the vice-captain to skipper Suryakumar Yadav. However, a spate of poor form ended with Gill’s snub on December 20, 2025, the day India announced their 15-member squad.