Watch: Ishan Kishan recalls his father’s reaction on his maiden Test call-up

In an interaction with Shubman Gill on the BCCI.tv, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan revealed his father Pranav Kumar Pandey’s first reaction on his maiden Test call-up.

“I broke the news to my family. My father was super pumped, he said ‘aise hi mehnat karna hai, aise hi practice karni hai (Keep working hard like this, keep practising like this),'” Ishan told Shubman Gill.

Ishan was handed a maiden call-up in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy beginning at Nagpur on February 9.

Of maiden Test call-up, emotions & excitement to play red-ball cricket & more 👌 👌 🎥 🎥 @ShubmanGill turns anchor to interview @ishankishan51 on his selection in #TeamIndia squad for the first two #INDvAUS Tests 👍 pic.twitter.com/oinLYky95Q — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2023

Ishan also shared how his father used to push him about Test cricket.

“When I was playing white ball, he used to keep reminding me about how Test cricket is the real cricket, where a batsman faces the real challenges and his skill Tests gets tasted. To play at that level is a big thing. I was very happy when I got the news of my Test call-up and if I will get the chance I will try to perform well for the team,” he said.

It will not be easy for Ishan to make it to the playing XI of the Test team due to the presence of KS Bharat.

Bharat has been with the team for almost a year now and has scored three half-centuries in the last four first-class matches. It also included an inning of 77 runs while representing India A against Bangladesh A.

Ishan, after scoring his ODI double hundred, he went back and played Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand.

Advertisement

“I enjoy playing red-ball cricket. Red ball swings more than the white ball and there is a bit of sledging as well. You have enough time to score run; situations also fluctuated with every session,” he said.

When asked, will Ishan open his Test match account with a four or six like he did in T20Is and ODIs?

The southpaw replied: “I think in red ball, I bat at No 6, and situation is a bit different. You need to read the situation and instead of playing a wild shot, one needs to be more sensible. If the ball will be in my arc and fielders will be up, I will go for the boundary,” he said.