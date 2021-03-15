Why Ishan Kishan delayed raising his bat after scoring 50 on debut

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli react as DRS upholds the LBW decision against Kishan during the 2nd T20I vs England (PTI Photo)

Ishan Kishan got to his half-century on T20I debut for India with a cracking six off Adil Rashid in the 2nd T20I vs England on Sunday, but he raised his bat to acknowledge the cheers after a momentary delay. Speaking after the match, Kishan said he realized he had crossed 50 only after Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker’s end, told him.

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I had reached my fifty. When Virat bhai told me ‘Top innings’, that’s when I realised. But after a fifty, I usually don’t raise my bat. Virat bhai ki peeche se awaaz aati hai ‘Oye, chaaro taraf ghoom ke bat dikha. Sab ko bat dikha, pehla match hai tera’ (But Virat bhai shouted from behind, ‘Raise your bat to all four corners of the ground. Show it to everyone, it is your first match).’ Only then I raised my bat because I felt it was an order,” Kishan said while speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal on the spinner’s talk show on bcci.tv.

📺 Debut for India & debut on Chahal TV right away 😎 DO NOT MISS: @yuzi_chahal chats up with @ishankishan51 after his superb batting performance in the 2nd T20I against England. 👍👍 – By @RajalArora #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm Full interview 🎥 👉https://t.co/X68QuvB55Y pic.twitter.com/iCKzbTewU1 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

Kishan and Kohli added 94 runs in the 9 overs they were together, setting off India’s chase after the early wicket of KL Rahul. Both batsmen started by rotating the strike in the partnership, before Kishan set off first, reaching his half-century amidst a storm of boundaries, getting to the mark off 28 balls.

Kohli, who ended with an unbeaten 73 from 49 balls, remained at the crease after Kishan departed, starting to attack only after the fall of Rishabh Pant, with the required run rate having come down below 6.

Kishan said batting with Kohli at the other end was a new experience altogether.

A lot of hard work, belief and backing behind the scenes culminating into this moment. Thank you everyone for your support. There is no bigger joy than playing for India. 🇮🇳😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/OstCuyuO3e — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) March 14, 2021

“I was struggling to match his level initially. His energy after hitting a boundary or taking a double is something I had never experienced. But I understood the body language I need to succeed at this level. So I learnt all these little things (while batting with Virat Kohli),” the youngster said.