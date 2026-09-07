‘Mazaa aagaya’: How a return to domestic grind fuelled Ishan Kishan’s comeback

Ishan Kishan doesn’t pause for a second when asked about the phase when he was dropped from the India team, told to go back to the domestic circuit and fight his way up again.

“Mujhe mazaa aagaya (I enjoyed it),” he says. The two years that he spent out of the national set-up has ensured India has got to see the best version of Ishan, one who is not just adventurous and daring, but also responsible.

Having missed out on a big score in the two previous matches of the Duleep Trophy, the East Zone made up for it with 270 against South Zone in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. The attack didn’t test him much, the pitch was on the flatter side, and Ishan ensured he got the job done. Having made a comeback into India’s white-ball set-up, Ishan felt it was the domestic grind that helped him evolve as a batsman.