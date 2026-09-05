‘I feel age is just a number’: Ishan Kishan praises Shami ahead of Duleep final

Ahead of the Duleep Trophy final on Sunday, East Zone captain Ishan Kishan had high praise for Mohammed Shami, saying that the speedster’s hunger and motivation will help him make a comeback to the national team. Shami, who last played for India in March 2025 in the Champions Trophy final, has taken 5 wickets against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal.

“I think he is just one of the best. He has been a legend of this game. He has been doing so well since he started playing for Bengal. He has been picking wickets, giving all his energy and he has done so well for the Indian cricket team also,” Kishan told reporters in the pre-match press conference.