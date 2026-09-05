‘I feel age is just a number’: Ishan Kishan praises Shami ahead of Duleep final

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Ahead of the Duleep Trophy final on Sunday, East Zone captain Ishan Kishan had high praise for Mohammed Shami, saying that the speedster’s hunger and motivation will help him make a comeback to the national team. Shami, who last played for India in March 2025 in the Champions Trophy final, has taken 5 wickets against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal.
“I think he is just one of the best. He has been a legend of this game. He has been doing so well since he started playing for Bengal. He has been picking wickets, giving all his energy and he has done so well for the Indian cricket team also,” Kishan told reporters in the pre-match press conference.
“It’s hard to say when it comes to age, I feel age is just a number. If he is working hard it doesn’t matter. I see that hunger in Shami bhai because who better than me to judge about hunger right now. He has been doing so well, especially having him in our team it gives us a bit of more confidence,” Kishan added.
Kishan also said that Shami would also ask for extra overs during the matches. “Looking at his efforts as a captain, I felt very nice, because Shami bhai came in, asking me for those extra overs to get the wickets, this is something which always gives confidence to skippers. When you have bowlers who are willing to get you wickets. So, it’s always good to have him in the team. He also finished with two boundaries, so he is an allrounder I feel nowadays. So I am very happy to have him in my team,” he said.
“Looking at Shami bhai this season, I feel he has been very different, how I have seen him in past, but his approach towards the game, his intensity, his energy has been very different.” Kishan clearly saw the hunger in Shami, someone who desperately wanted to earn a recall to the India fold. You know it is hard when you are not regularly playing for the Indian team and to again have that same kind of motivation for your domestic games is tough. He has that hunger and that motivation right now like he wants to do that comeback. He wants to be part of the Indian squad again and you can see it in him,” he added.
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