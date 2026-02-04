Ishan Kishan on his India comeback: ‘After a point you stop expecting… but I was confident’

Ishan Kishan of India raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the 5th T20I match between India and New Zealand at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, India, on January 31, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Ishan Kishan always maintained the belief that he was going to return to the Indian team, even as he spent two years in the wilderness, totally out of selection conversations.

On a recent appearance on the ‘2 Sloggers’ podcast, Kishan explained how he stayed confident and kept scoring runs in the chances he got to showcase his abilities, even as he stopped expecting another callup. It was that self-belief that led to the call-up.

“I was confident, I said it too. It was not like I was holding myself back. You just have to keep going,” he said. The response came when he was shown a video during the period he was out of favour. Kishan is seen promising a fan he will give them his jersey once he returns to the India fold.