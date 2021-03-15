‘A young keeper batsman who plays for Jharkhand…This has happened before’

A belligerent 56 off 32 balls from India debutant Ishan Kishan helped the hosts to a commanding seven-wicket win over England in the second Twenty20 International in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kishan, 22 was dropped on 40, reached his half-century with back-to-back sixes against Adil Rashid (1-38) as India made short work of a 165-run target to win with 13 balls to spare and level the five-match series at 1-1.

Kishan, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan, smacked five boundaries and four sixes. He had added 94 runs with Kohli.

The debutant was in awe of his captain during their partnership and hopes to pick the brain of India skipper during the five-match series.

“It was proud feeling for me because I had just seen him (Kohli) on TV, his attitude on the ground, but to see it from the other end is totally different. I think it is something which I can change in myself, his energy, his appearance on the ground , there is a lot to learn from him.

“The way he talks in the ground it takes pressure from you. I just want to make sure that I learn a lot from him in this series,” Kishan said in the virtual post-match press conference after the seven-wicket win.

The young southpaw, however, admitted that he was little nervous during his debut innings.

“Obviously, it is not pressure to play for India, it is a privilege and proud feeling to represent your country and wear the blue jersey.

“Before the match I was told to go and open the innings and play freely the way I play in IPL. I was told not to take extra pressure. But it being my first game I was little nervous while going at the ground.”

“But when you wear the jersey of your country that pressure simply goes away and you try to give your best.”

However, the left-handed batsman’s heroics in his debut game drew lavish praise from all corners including former India opener Virender Sehwag who compared the youngster with India’s great MS Dhoni.

” A young keeper-batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before. Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan.”

Ishan Kishan hails from Bihar, he represents Jharkhand in the domestic circuit and has been captaining the Jharkhand side for quite some time now.