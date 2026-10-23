Ishan Kishan ruled out of 2nd T20I, opens possibility of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi return

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of India’s second T20I against New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday. The board said that Kishan has suffered a “low grade right adductor strain”. Kishan’s injury was the chief reason why India shuffled their batting order during the first T20I, with Tilak Varma walking in at No.3 position which the former usually occupies.

“Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a , which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” said the BCCI in a post on X.