ICC T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan on his mindset since India comeback – ‘I’m a changed man’

Kishan believes his sensational comeback — he has hit two fifties and a century in six matches — is not just down to his attacking instincts. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

After another stellar contribution with the bat in India’s 93-run win over Namibia on Thursday, Ishan Kishan touched upon how his mindset changed in the two years he spent out of the India set-up.

Speaking to reporters after his blistering 24-ball 61 put India on their way to a formidable total of 209, Kishan indicated that there is more to his jovial nature than what meets the eye.

“I’m a changed man now,” he said about his period in exile from the national team. “I don’t get into it too much. I do enjoy jokes and everything, I still do it. But earlier, I used to do it 24×7. Now, let’s say it’s only a few hours a day. More time and energy has been spent concentrating on my batting and wicketkeeping.”