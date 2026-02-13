ICC T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan on his mindset since India comeback – ‘I’m a changed man’

'Everything (other than cricket) is secondary', says opener after another blistering knock, this time against Namibia

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 09:13 AM IST
Kishan believes his sensational comeback — he has hit two fifties and a century in six matches — is not just down to his attacking instincts. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)Kishan believes his sensational comeback — he has hit two fifties and a century in six matches — is not just down to his attacking instincts. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
After another stellar contribution with the bat in India’s 93-run win over Namibia on Thursday, Ishan Kishan touched upon how his mindset changed in the two years he spent out of the India set-up.

Speaking to reporters after his blistering 24-ball 61 put India on their way to a formidable total of 209, Kishan indicated that there is more to his jovial nature than what meets the eye.

“I’m a changed man now,” he said about his period in exile from the national team. “I don’t get into it too much. I do enjoy jokes and everything, I still do it. But earlier, I used to do it 24×7. Now, let’s say it’s only a few hours a day. More time and energy has been spent concentrating on my batting and wicketkeeping.”

Underlining the fact that he still can’t resist a wisecrack every now and then, Kishan added with a chuckle: “Everything (other than cricket) is secondary. Especially under Gautam (Gambhir) bhai.”

What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet

Kishan believes his sensational comeback — he has hit two fifties and a century in six matches — is not just down to his attacking instincts. It’s not blind slogging, he insists. There’s a method to it too.

“I do take singles as well. I defend the good balls,” the 27-year-old said. “I don’t know if I have put in a lot of work in changing my style. I keep it simple. Rather than rushing and getting excited and playing those shots, which I already had, I stay calm and try to play the ball. Sometimes, in international cricket, you get overexcited in trying to play those shots. I’ve just tried to cut those moments out.”

Going all guns blazing in the Powerplay has now become an essential tenet of T20 cricket. Kishan’s ability to do that has taken him to the top of India’s batting order but he does advocate an approach based on the situation he is faced with.

“Situations are different. We need to assess (the conditions) as fast as possible. We need to know about the pitch and the bowlers too, so we can pick the ones to take on,” he said. “If I need to take singles and give the strike to someone else, I’ll do that. It’s important to be aware of the game situation.”

