Ishan Kishan rises to No.1 in T20I rankings, ends Abhishek Sharma’s long reign

The ICC said that Kishan's rise comes largely due to his performance in the tournament, having scored 317 runs at a strike rate of almost 200 (PTI Photo)

Ishan Kishan is the new top-ranked T20I batsman in the world, thus ending his teammate Abhishek Sharma’s stay in the position despite India suffering a historic 2-0 series loss to Ireland. It marks yet another milestone in a remarkable turnaround in Kishan’s career, with the wicketkeeper-batter having been frozen out of the Indian team for more than two years before making his comeback last year and playing a crucial role in them defending their T20 World Cup crown.

The International Cricket Council said that Kishan’s rise comes largely due to his performance in the tournament, having scored 317 runs at a strike rate of almost 200. It thus ended a year-long stay at the top for Abhishek and Kishan has now become the fourth Indian to take the top spot in the T20I rankings, with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav being the other two players in the club.