Ishan Kishan explodes on debut, Virat Kohli guides India to 7-wicket win in 2nd T20I vs England

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli added 94 runs in 9 overs for the 2nd wicket in the 2nd T20I (Reuters Photo)

Ishan Kishan became the first Indian since Ajinkya Rahane in 2011 to hit a fifty on T20I debut as his 32-ball 56 set the Indian chase of 165 in the 2nd T20I in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Virat Kohli (73* off 49 balls) then guided the chase to a close, in the process becoming the first batsman to get to 3000 T20I runs. India won by 7 wickets and 2.1 overs to spare.

Virat Kohli also marked a return to form, putting on a 94-run stand with the explosive Kishan after India had received an early blow after KL Rahul departed without scoring in the first over of the chase.

Kishan was out LBW as he continued smashing — he reached his half-century with back-to-back sixes off Adil Rashid in the 10th over — for 56, but Rishabh Pant, his one-time U-19 teammate, carried on from where he left.

By the time Shreyas Iyer joined Kohli after Pant fell for a 13-ball 26, the required run rate had come down to less than six. Kohli, who had played the more defensive role when Kishan and Pant had been firing, brought up his 50 with a six in the 15th over.

In the first innings, Indian bowlers pulled things back brilliantly in the last five overs to restrict England to 164 for six. Sent into bat, England suffered an early jolt in the form of Jos Buttler (0), who was adjudged off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third ball of the innings.

Jason Roy (46 off 35) and Dawid Malan (24 off 23) shared 63 runs off 47 balls to take the England innings forward. But the dangerous-looking partnership was broken by Yuzvendra Chahal in the ninth over when he trapped Malan LBW in front of the crease as India got the review right on this occasion.

Just when Roy was looking dangerous, he was caught at deep square leg by Bhuvneshwar off Washinton Sundar’s bowling in the 12th over. Washington struck again in his next over when he has Jonny Bairstow (20) caught by debutant Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg.

England captain Eoin Morgan (28 off 20) was the next casualty as in search of big hits, he edged a Shardul Thakur slower delivery to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

At 130 for four in the 15th over, England looked well in course of reaching a near 200-run target but the Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly to concede just 34 runs in the last five overs.

Washington (2/29) and Thakur (2/29) were the pick of the bowlers for India.