The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan does not seem to be treating scorecards like 6/2 and 0/1 as a crisis right now, but as an opportunity to disrupt.

google-preferred-btn
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplayIshan Kishan of India plays a shot during the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand at ACA Stadium, Guwahati, India, on January 25, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

India’s dominance in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand is being shaped less by runs than by how they respond to early damage. When Sanju Samson fell on the very first ball in the third T20I against New Zealand at Guwahati on Sunday, the Kiwi bowlers felt they had a foot in the door. What they may not have accounted for was the “Ishan Kishan effect.”

The left-hander does not seem to be treating scorecards like 0/1 and 6/2 as a crisis right now, but as an opportunity to disrupt. By facing 13 of the next 19 balls in the third T20I, he protected Abhishek Sharma, allowing the youngster to find his feet while the scoreboard raced to a record-breaking 50 in 19 balls.

It was a clinical repeat of his Raipur heroics in the second T20I. There, India was in deep trouble at 6/2, chasing a massive 209. Instead of retreating, Kishan went into overdrive. By the time the powerplay was over, Kishan had already blazed to 56 runs, accounting for nearly 75 percent of the team’s score. He turned a potential disaster into a 75/2 powerplay masterclass.

While the regular number three Tilak Varma steadies the innings, Kishan has been aggresive from the start, injecting momentum into the innings after the fall of an early wicket.

Here’s a breakdown of how India broke their own team’s fifty record on Sunday:

Did India break their own record for the fastest-ever team T20I fifty?

A: Yes. By reaching 50 in 3.1 overs on Sunday, India bettered their personal record of the fastest-ever team fifty in T20Is, going past the previous best of 3.4 overs against Bangladesh in 2023.

Ishan Kishan's Powerplay Rescue Mission
Transforming Early Crisis into Dominance vs New Zealand
Strike Rate in First Two Balls
200+
Consistently maintaining psychological dominance despite early wickets
2nd T20I Crisis
6/2
India's position when Kishan walked in, chasing 209 runs
Kishan's Response
56
Runs scored in powerplay from just 25 balls faced
3rd T20I Crisis
0/1
Samson out first ball, Kishan counter-attacks immediately
Record Partnership
50
Team fifty in just 19 balls - India's fastest ever in T20Is
Powerplay Dominance in Raipur
75%
Kishan's share of India's 75/2 powerplay score, turning disaster into dominance
Indian Express InfoGenIE

How many balls did Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma face in the 3.1 overs?

Story continues below this ad

A: Ishan Kishan faced 13 out of the 19 balls and made 28 runs, while Abhishek Sharma faced the remaining six deliveries and made 23 runs in this phase of the innings.

Kishan: 0, 6, 6, 4, 0, 4, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 4, out

Abhishek: 6, 1, 4, 2, 4, 6

What was the boundary split during these 3.1 overs?

A: The duo hit a combined nine boundary shots to propel the score to 53/2. Kishan smashed three fours and two sixes while Abhishek hit two fours and two sixes in this phase.

How has Kishan’s powerplay batting helped India recover from early wickets?

A: With Tilak Varma recovering from injury, Kishan has batted at number three in each of the last three T20Is. The southpaw’s exploits in the last two T20Is have been game-changing. In the third T20I, after Samson fell for a first-ball duck, Kishan immediately counter-attacked, scoring 16 off his first five balls, and ensured New Zealand couldn’t build on the momentum of that early wicket.

Story continues below this ad

In the second T20I, India were 6/1 in the 1st over when Kishan walked out to bat, in their chase of 209 runs. That soon became 6/2 the following over when Abhishek fell for a first-ball duck. Kishan took total control of this state of despair, scoring 56 runs in the next 25 balls during the powerplay, single-handedly powering India to 75/2 by the end of the six overs.

The fireworks from Kishan sparked praise from captain Suryakumar Yadav, who admitted that he hadn’t seen anyone bat the way Kishan did after the team had been dented early.

Also Read | ‘Game was over in single over’: R Ashwin on Ishan Kishan’s ‘audacity’efall

“I’ve never seen anyone bat at 6 for 2 in that manner and still end the powerplay around 67 or 70. I thought it was incredible. Chasing 200 or 210, this is what we want from batters – to go out there, express themselves, be happy in their own space,” Surya said at the post-match presentation, after the win.

What is the statistical significance of Kishan’s strike rate in his first two balls?

Story continues below this ad

A: Ever since he first played for India in 2021, Kishan has carried a mindset where he looks to hit his first ball for a boundary or a six. He hit a four on his first-ever T20I ball that he faced and hit a six off the first ball he faced in ODIs. In this series, his strike rate across his first two deliveries have been consistently above 200, a psychological tactic that has pushed New Zealand on the backfoot despite taking early wickets.

How has this aggressive, powerplay approach helped other batters like Suryakumar Yadav?

A: By bossing the powerplay on Sunday, Kishan and Abhishek effectively killed the required run rate early. When Suryakumar Yadav arrived, the pressure was non-existent. In the third T20I, the asking rate was so low that the India captain could play his natural, creative game without risk and finished with an unbeaten 57 off 26 balls and ensured the hosts won with 10 overs to spare. Kishan’s early impetus had provided others with a risk-free environment to finish the game.

Shankar Narayan
Shankar Narayan

Based in Mumbai, Shankar Narayan has over five years of experience and his reporting has ranged from the Ranji Trophy to ICC World Cups, and he writes extensively on women’s cricket. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trump hails 'historic bond' between India-US amid thaw in ties
trump modi, republic day
Why major West Asian powers don’t want Trump to hit Iran
A billboard showing a US aircraft carrier with damaged jets on its deck, and sign reading: "If you sow the wind, you'll reap whirlwind," at the Enqelab-e-Eslami square, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 25, 2026.
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Republic Day
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News