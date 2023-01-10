Ishan Kishan dropped from 1st ODI: ‘Always considered myself as someone who can play one-day cricket’

Despite a double hundred in the last ODI India played in December against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan was dropped from the playing XI against Sri Lanka in the first of three ODIs.

Kishan had blasted 210 runs off 131 deliveries in the third ODI against Bangladesh but ahead of the first game against Sri Lanka, India captain Rohit Sharma had stated that the think tank had opted for Gill ahead of Kishan in the playing XI.

“It is unfortunate that we won’t be able to play Ishan, but it is fair to give Gill that run looking at how things have panned out in the last 8-9 months,” said India captain Rohit. Kishan however, has stated that he always saw himself as an ODI batter.

“I’ve always considered myself as someone who can play one-day cricket,” Kishan was quoted on Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel. “People used to look at me as a T20 player because of my big hits, my attacking approach. But the double century I scored in Bangladesh was very important, because I wanted to prove that my skillset is not just limited to the shorter format and people started reckoning me for both the formats.”

He further added, “As per my knowledge I may not be in the talks for Test, but that format too is equally important like T20I and ODI. As you know after slamming the 200 against Bangladesh, Jharkhand had match within a day gap. So if I didn’t give importance to Test, I would have taken rest and prepare for the white ball series against Sri Lanka. But I traveled straight to Ranchi to play the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. So it’s not necessary that you can only play T20s if you have the reputation of hitting big sixes. The hundred that I scored for Jharkhand came in 192 balls.”