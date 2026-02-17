Attacked Shaheen but respected off-spinners: Former RCB coach on Ishan Kishan’s calculated demolition job vs Pakistan

Ishan Kishan’s 77-run knock stood out as the definitive contribution for India in their thrashing of Pakistan in Colombo in an ICC T20 World Cup group game.

While the innings seemed to be indicative of the swashbuckling, no-holds-barred batting of the left-hander, former India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar believes that there was a calculative element to Kishan’s batting.

Bangar said that Kishan coming in at the top of the order, and having the freedom to take risks have factored heavily in his success over the last few T20I games.

“To bat like Ishan Kishan, the way he did against Pakistan, I believe there have to be a couple of factors that have to be to your advantage. Number one, he is batting at the top of the order. He has the backing of the team to go out and play by taking a lot of risks, which, at the moment, are coming off,” said Banger on ‘Follow the Blues’.