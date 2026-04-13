QUICK COMMENT | If it is 0/1, call Ishan Kishan: SRH’s daring No.3 is proving to be IPL’s top crisis-manager

Ishan Kishan of Sunrisers Hyderabad play a shots during Match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, on April 13, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Ever since he returned to the Indian setup in January this year, Ishan Kishan has quietly developed into one of the most impactful counterattacking openers in modern T20 cricket. Over the past three to four months, the southpaw has shown an ability to transfer the pressure back on the opposition as soon as he has walked to the middle at the fall of an early wicket in the powerplay.

Thursday was another instance when Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Abhishek Sharma off the first ball against Rajasthan Royals.

The standout feature is how Kishan times his aggression. He does not allow bowlers to breathe or for conditions to settle. Instead, he walks into high-pressure situations and turns the script around within a matter of deliveries.